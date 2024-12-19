NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20
Published 10:31 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024
Today’s NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the Miami Heat.
Take a look at our odds analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 20
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: 76ers -9.5
- Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 4.5 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Spread: Cavaliers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 8.8 points)
- Total: 225.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -1.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 5.1 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (220 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
