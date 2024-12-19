NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20

Published 10:31 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, December 20

Today’s NBA schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the Miami Heat.

Take a look at our odds analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – December 20

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Spread: 76ers -9.5
  • Spread Pick: 76ers (Projected to win by 4.5 points)
  • Total: 221.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (217.9 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Spread: Cavaliers -7.5
  • Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 8.8 points)
  • Total: 225.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Spread: Thunder -1.5
  • Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 5.1 points)
  • Total: 215.5 points
  • Total Pick: Over (220 total projected points)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSOK
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

