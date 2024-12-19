Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19
Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 19, 2024
The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 32 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -8.
- Marchessault has accumulated at least one point in 14 games, with 19 points in total.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).
- Through 32 games, he has 19 points, with five multi-point games.
Penguins Defensive Insights
- The Penguins have given up 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league action in goals against.
- The team’s -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
- The Penguins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Penguins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|32
|Games
|0
|19
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
id: