Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 32 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -8.
  • Marchessault has accumulated at least one point in 14 games, with 19 points in total.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).
  • Through 32 games, he has 19 points, with five multi-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

  • The Penguins have given up 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league action in goals against.
  • The team’s -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Penguins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh
32 Games 0
19 Points 0
8 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

