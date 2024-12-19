Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19 Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators, including Jonathan Marchessault, face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marchessault are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -148, Under: +115) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 32 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -8.

Marchessault has accumulated at least one point in 14 games, with 19 points in total.

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 32 opportunities).

Through 32 games, he has 19 points, with five multi-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

The Penguins have given up 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league action in goals against.

The team’s -22 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

The Penguins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 32 Games 0 19 Points 0 8 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

