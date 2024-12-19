How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, December 20 Published 5:58 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

The Creighton Bluejays versus the UCLA Bruins is one of seven games on the college basketball slate on Friday that has a ranked team on the court.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at Akron Zips

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Richmond Spiders at No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

No. 15 Michigan State Spartans at Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

Belmont Bruins at No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Northern Iowa Panthers at No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Creighton Bluejays at No. 1 UCLA Bruins

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

