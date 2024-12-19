How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, December 20

Published 8:55 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Top-25 teams will be in action across two games on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Dayton Flyers taking on the Cincinnati Bearcats at Heritage Bank Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Houston Christian Huskies at No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 22 Dayton Flyers at No. 19 Cincinnati Bearcats

