How to Watch the NBA Today, December 20 Published 11:31 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024

On a Friday NBA menu that features three compelling matchups, the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Miami Heat is one to catch in particular.

Coverage of all the NBA action today is available to you, with the information provided below.

Watch the NBA Today – December 20

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE

NBCS-PH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI

NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSOK

FDSSUN and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

