How to Watch the NBA Today, December 20
Published 11:31 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024
On a Friday NBA menu that features three compelling matchups, the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Miami Heat is one to catch in particular.
Coverage of all the NBA action today is available to you, with the information provided below.
Watch the NBA Today – December 20
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
