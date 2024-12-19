How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Thursday, December 19 Published 9:53 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

The Buffalo Bulls versus the Georgia Bulldogs is one of two games on the Thursday college basketball schedule that has an SEC team on the court.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Buffalo Bulls at Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

New Orleans Privateers at Texas Longhorns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: