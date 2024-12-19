Harlan Museum offers donation opportunities Published 8:55 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

The Historic Harlan Museum will be opening its doors soon, offering a unique look at the history and heritage of Harlan County. Before those doors open, the museum is offering the opportunity for people to help ensure the museum’s future through options such as purchasing a lifetime membership, sponsoring one of the museum’s rooms or becoming a Friend.

Bronwyn Haynes, Director of the Historic Harlan Museum, talked about the different donor levels and the benefits available during a recent interview.

“We’ve launched our capital investment campaign,” Haynes said. “The official title is ‘Preserve the Past, Inspire the Future, Invest in the Historic Harlan Museum.’ We’re trying to mostly cover the cost of construction.”

Haynes explained there are multiple avenues for people to participate.

“One is a lifetime membership,” Haynes said. “The price is $500; it can be a one-time payment or installments over one year.”

There are multiple benefits to purchasing a lifetime membership.

“It includes lifetime free admission into the museum, exclusive invitations to members only events, priority access to special exhibits, discounts at the museum, and personalized thank you letters,” Haynes said.

In addition to lifetime membership, there are also opportunities involving naming museum rooms.

“We also have naming opportunities for people or companies to name rooms in the museum,” Haynes said. “We’ve got the podcast room, the gift shop, the sports hall of fame and the boar room all available for naming opportunities.”

The price is determined by the room.

“For major rooms, it will be $25,000,” Haynes said. “You get a permanent plaque and signage and recognition in promotional materials. The major rooms would include the board room and the sports hall of fame.”

Haynes added payments for the room naming option may be made over a period of time.

“It’s not all of that money all at once,” Haynes said.

There is also a more economical option.

“A more accessible way to invest is with the Friends of the Museum plaque,” Haynes said. “It’s $250. You get recognized on a dedicated plaque placed at the front of the museum. You also have access to special events that we host here at the museum.”

Special events may include early access to special exhibits, parties, and more.

According to Haynes, the museum is closing in on completion.

“We’re getting pretty close to being done, but we still have some things to do,” Haynes said.

There is not currently an opening date set for the museum.

“We’ve got some painting and smaller things to finish up, and then we’ll be putting exhibits in,” Haynes said. “We’re hoping to open in the first half of 2025.”

For further information, contact Bronwyn Haynes at bronwyn@harlantourism.com, visit the Historic Harlan Museum Facebook page or call the Harlan Center at 606-573-4156.