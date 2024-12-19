Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

The Nashville Predators, with Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. If you’re thinking about a bet on Nyquist against the Penguins, we have lots of information to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 31 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -15, and is averaging 16:57 on the ice.
  • Nyquist has 11 points overall, getting at least one point in nine different games.
  • Nyquist has zero points on the power play.
  • He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 31 opportunities).
  • Through 31 games, he has 11 points, with two multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Penguins Defensive Insights

  • The Penguins have allowed 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league action in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -22, the team is 29th in the league.
  • The Penguins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh
31 Games 0
11 Points 0
6 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game - December 19

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Print Article

SportsPlus