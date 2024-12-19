Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19 Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. If you’re thinking about a bet on Nyquist against the Penguins, we have lots of information to help you below.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 31 games, Nyquist has a plus-minus of -15, and is averaging 16:57 on the ice.

Nyquist has 11 points overall, getting at least one point in nine different games.

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 31 opportunities).

Through 31 games, he has 11 points, with two multi-point games.

Penguins Defensive Insights

The Penguins have allowed 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league action in goals against.

With a goal differential of -22, the team is 29th in the league.

The Penguins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 31 Games 0 11 Points 0 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

