Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19 Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins play at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg has averaged 18:58 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -10.

Forsberg has accumulated at least one point in 17 games, with 22 points in total.

He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (32 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 17 games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Penguins Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Penguins are conceding 121 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 32nd in league play.

The team has the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -22.

The Penguins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 32 Games 0 22 Points 0 9 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: