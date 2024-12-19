Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19
Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 19, 2024
Filip Forsberg will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins play at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -182, Under: +140)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +135, Under: -175)
Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg has averaged 18:58 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
- Forsberg has accumulated at least one point in 17 games, with 22 points in total.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He has an 8.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet nine times this season in games with a set points prop (32 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 17 games this season, with five multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Penguins Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Penguins are conceding 121 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 32nd in league play.
- The team has the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -22.
- The Penguins have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Forsberg vs. Penguins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|32
|Games
|0
|22
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: