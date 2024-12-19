College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 20
Published 9:50 pm Thursday, December 19, 2024
The SEC basketball lineup on Friday is not one to miss. The contests include the Houston Christian Huskies squaring off against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena, and there are predictions against the spread available in this article.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Houston Christian +31 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Houston Christian Huskies at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 25.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas A&M -31
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 20
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
