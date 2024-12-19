Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on December 19 Published 5:55 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

Filip Forsberg and Evgeni Malkin will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Nashville Predators play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, December 19 at 8:00 PM ET.

Purchase tickets for this game at StubHub!

Predators vs. Penguins Game Information

Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Game Day: Thursday, December 19

Thursday, December 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Predators (-145)

Predators (-145) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) !

Watch this game on Fubo ! Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 29 7 16 23 Filip Forsberg 32 9 13 22 Jonathan Marchessault 32 8 11 19 Steven Stamkos 32 8 10 18 Ryan O’Reilly 29 7 10 17 Penguins Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Sidney Crosby 33 8 23 31 Evgeni Malkin 33 7 19 26 Rickard Rakell 33 14 10 24 Bryan Rust 26 12 9 21 Erik Karlsson 33 2 18 20

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Predators vs. Penguins Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 72 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 32nd in the league.

Nashville ranks 17th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (98 total) in league action.

The Predators’ offense has the league’s 23rd-ranked power-play conversion rate (17.58%).

The Penguins have scored 99 goals this season (three per game) to rank 12th in the league.

Pittsburgh’s 121 total goals conceded (3.7 per game) rank 32nd in the league.

The Penguins’ power-play conversion rate (22.34%) ranks 13th in the league.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id: