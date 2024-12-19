Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19

Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

Brady Skjei will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins play at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Skjei’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 32 games, Skjei has a plus-minus rating of -3, and is averaging 21:38 on the ice.
  • Skjei has gotten at least one point in eight games, with eight points in total.
  • Skjei has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 3.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
  • In seven of the 28 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has registered eight points, all from single-point games, this season.

Penguins Defensive Insights

  • The Penguins have allowed 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league play in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -22, the team is 29th in the league.
  • The Penguins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh
32 Games 0
8 Points 0
2 Goals 0
6 Assists 0

