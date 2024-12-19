Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19 Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 19, 2024

Brady Skjei will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins play at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Skjei’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Bet on Brady Skjei props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 32 games, Skjei has a plus-minus rating of -3, and is averaging 21:38 on the ice.

Skjei has gotten at least one point in eight games, with eight points in total.

Skjei has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 3.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

In seven of the 28 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has registered eight points, all from single-point games, this season.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Skjei props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Penguins Defensive Insights

The Penguins have allowed 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league play in goals against.

With a goal differential of -22, the team is 29th in the league.

The Penguins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Skjei vs. Penguins

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 32 Games 0 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: