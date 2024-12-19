Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Penguins Game – December 19
Published 5:37 am Thursday, December 19, 2024
Brady Skjei will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins play at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Skjei’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 32 games, Skjei has a plus-minus rating of -3, and is averaging 21:38 on the ice.
- Skjei has gotten at least one point in eight games, with eight points in total.
- Skjei has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 3.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
- In seven of the 28 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has registered eight points, all from single-point games, this season.
Penguins Defensive Insights
- The Penguins have allowed 121 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 32nd in league play in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -22, the team is 29th in the league.
- The Penguins have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 19.5 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Penguins
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|32
|Games
|0
|8
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|0
