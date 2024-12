Week 16 Anytime Touchdown Scorers: Best Bets and Odds Published 10:44 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Who is going to score a touchdown in Week 16? With 16 games on the schedule, there are plenty of anytime TD prop bets on the board. In the column below, we hit on Derrick Henry, who has the most favorable anytime TD odds (-195) this week, along with every other player you need to know about.

Top Week 16 Anytime TD Scorer Odds

Derrick Henry, Ravens (-195) Week 16: Ravens vs. Steelers

Ravens vs. Steelers Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21

4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21 Rushing TDs: 13

13 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Derrick Henry’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM James Conner, Cardinals (-190) Week 16: Cardinals vs. Panthers

Cardinals vs. Panthers Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22 Rushing TDs: 7

7 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on James Conner’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Chuba Hubbard, Panthers (-160) Week 16: Panthers vs. Cardinals

Panthers vs. Cardinals Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22 Rushing TDs: 8

8 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Chuba Hubbard’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Devon Achane, Dolphins (-125) Week 16: Dolphins vs. 49ers

Dolphins vs. 49ers Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22 Rushing TDs: 4

4 Receiving TDs: 6

6 Bet on Devon Achane’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Joe Mixon, Texans (-120) Week 16: Texans vs. Chiefs

Texans vs. Chiefs Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21

1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21 Rushing TDs: 11

11 Receiving TDs: 1

1 Bet on Joe Mixon’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (+100) Week 16: Dolphins vs. 49ers

Dolphins vs. 49ers Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 5

5 Bet on Tyreek Hill’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Patrick Taylor, 49ers (+110) Week 16: 49ers vs. Dolphins

49ers vs. Dolphins Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Patrick Taylor’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo. Isaac Guerendo, 49ers (+110) Week 16: 49ers vs. Dolphins

49ers vs. Dolphins Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22 Rushing TDs: 4

4 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Isaac Guerendo’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Trey McBride, Cardinals (+125) Week 16: Cardinals vs. Panthers

Cardinals vs. Panthers Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22

1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Trey McBride’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (+125) Week 16: Chiefs vs. Texans

Chiefs vs. Texans Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21

1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21 Rushing TDs: 1

1 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Isiah Pacheco’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Ladd McConkey, Chargers (+130) Week 16: Chargers vs. Broncos

Chargers vs. Broncos Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 19

8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 19 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 5

5 Bet on Ladd McConkey’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Travis Kelce, Chiefs (+135) Week 16: Chiefs vs. Texans

Chiefs vs. Texans Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21

1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 2

2 Bet on Travis Kelce’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM Najee Harris, Steelers (+135) Week 16: Steelers vs. Ravens

Steelers vs. Ravens Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21

4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21 Rushing TDs: 5

5 Receiving TDs: 0

0 Bet on Najee Harris’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM Nico Collins, Texans (+145) Week 16: Texans vs. Chiefs

Texans vs. Chiefs Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21

1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 6

6 Bet on Nico Collins’ anytime TD prop at BetMGM George Kittle, 49ers (+145) Week 16: 49ers vs. Dolphins

49ers vs. Dolphins Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22

4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22 Rushing TDs: 0

0 Receiving TDs: 8

8 Bet on George Kittle’s anytime TD prop at BetMGM

