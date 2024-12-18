Tennessee vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – December 18 Published 2:56 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Wednesday’s contest that pits the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) against the Memphis Tigers (2-7) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 93-66 in favor of Tennessee, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on December 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Memphis projects to cover the 32.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The total has been set at 150.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Tennessee vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPNews

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: Elma Roane Fieldhouse

Elma Roane Fieldhouse Line: Tennessee -32.5

Tennessee -32.5 Point total: 150.5

Tennessee vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 93, Memphis 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Memphis

Pick ATS: Memphis (+32.5)

Memphis (+32.5) Pick OU: Over (150.5)

The teams average 170.2 points per game, 19.7 more points than this matchup’s total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 32.8 points per game with a +262 scoring differential overall. They put up 98.4 points per game (first in college basketball) and allow 65.6 per outing (222nd in college basketball).

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 10.1 boards on average. It records 39.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 18th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.4 per contest.

Tennessee connects on 8.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 13 (first in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 4.8.

The Volunteers rank 10th in college basketball with 102 points scored per 100 possessions, and 32nd in college basketball defensively with 68 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 13.7 turnovers per game, committing 14.4 (98th in college basketball action) while forcing 28.1 (first in college basketball).

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 71.8 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while allowing 82.6 per contest (356th in college basketball). They have a -97 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.8 points per game.

Memphis falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.1 boards. It pulls down 34.9 rebounds per game (101st in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 38.

Memphis knocks down 5.9 three-pointers per game (197th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6 on average.

Memphis has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 16.3 per game (190th in college basketball) while forcing 13 (322nd in college basketball).

