Roman Josi Injury Status – Predators vs. Penguins Injury Report December 19

Published 10:42 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

Roman Josi Injury Status - Predators vs. Penguins Injury Report December 19

The Nashville Predators (9-17-6) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report, including Roman Josi, as they prepare for their Thursday, December 19 matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-14-5) at Bridgestone Arena. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Roman Josi D Out Lower Body
Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Marcus Pettersson D Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 31st in the league with 72 goals scored (2.2 per game).
  • Nashville ranks 17th in goals against, allowing 98 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
  • They have the league’s 31st-ranked goal differential at -26.

Penguins Season Insights

  • With 99 goals (three per game), the Penguins have the league’s 12th-ranked offense.
  • Pittsburgh’s total of 121 goals conceded (3.7 per game) ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -22.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-146) Penguins (+122) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Injury Report

Spurs vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - December 19

Spurs vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – December 19

New restraint device for Harlan City Police Department

Filip Forsberg Injury Status - Predators vs. Rangers Injury Report December 17

Filip Forsberg Injury Status – Predators vs. Rangers Injury Report December 17

Roman Josi Injury Status - Predators vs. Rangers Injury Report December 17

Roman Josi Injury Status – Predators vs. Rangers Injury Report December 17

Print Article

SportsPlus