Roman Josi Injury Status – Predators vs. Penguins Injury Report December 19
Published 10:42 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024
The Nashville Predators (9-17-6) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report, including Roman Josi, as they prepare for their Thursday, December 19 matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-14-5) at Bridgestone Arena. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Roman Josi
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Carrier
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Marcus Pettersson
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators rank 31st in the league with 72 goals scored (2.2 per game).
- Nashville ranks 17th in goals against, allowing 98 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.
- They have the league’s 31st-ranked goal differential at -26.
Penguins Season Insights
- With 99 goals (three per game), the Penguins have the league’s 12th-ranked offense.
- Pittsburgh’s total of 121 goals conceded (3.7 per game) ranks 32nd in the NHL.
- They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -22.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Penguins Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-146)
|Penguins (+122)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.