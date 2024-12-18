Roman Josi Injury Status – Predators vs. Penguins Injury Report December 19 Published 10:42 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The Nashville Predators (9-17-6) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report, including Roman Josi, as they prepare for their Thursday, December 19 matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins (14-14-5) at Bridgestone Arena. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body Roman Josi D Out Lower Body Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Marcus Pettersson D Out Lower Body

Predators vs. Penguins Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators rank 31st in the league with 72 goals scored (2.2 per game).

Nashville ranks 17th in goals against, allowing 98 total goals (3.1 per game) in league play.

They have the league’s 31st-ranked goal differential at -26.

Penguins Season Insights

With 99 goals (three per game), the Penguins have the league’s 12th-ranked offense.

Pittsburgh’s total of 121 goals conceded (3.7 per game) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

They have the 29th-ranked goal differential in the league at -22.

Predators vs. Penguins Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-146) Penguins (+122) 6

