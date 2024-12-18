NFL Week 16 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions Published 1:27 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

If you’re wondering about the best ATS bet to make among the 16 NFL games in Week 16, we’re on the 49ers at +1. Don’t stop there, though — scroll down, because we have lots more suggestions, which you could take advantage of in a parlay.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage of our spread picks for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 16

Jump to Matchup:

Pick: 49ers +1 vs. Dolphins

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins Projected Winner & Margin: 49ers by 1.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

49ers by 1.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Dolphins -1

Dolphins -1 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Pick: Raiders -1 vs. Jaguars

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders Projected Winner & Margin: Raiders by 1.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Raiders by 1.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Raiders -1

Raiders -1 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Broncos +2.5 vs. Chargers

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Winner & Margin: Broncos by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Broncos by 0.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chargers -2.5

Chargers -2.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 19

Dec. 19 TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chiefs -3 vs. Texans

Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 7.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Chiefs by 7.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Chiefs -3

Chiefs -3 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 21

Dec. 21 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vikings -3 vs. Seahawks

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 4.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Vikings by 4.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Vikings -3

Vikings -3 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Eagles -3.5 vs. Commanders

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 4.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Eagles by 4.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Eagles -3.5

Eagles -3.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Colts -3.5 vs. Titans

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 11.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Colts by 11.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Colts -3.5

Colts -3.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Rams -3.5 vs. Jets

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 4.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Rams by 4.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Rams -3.5

Rams -3.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Cardinals -4 vs. Panthers

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers Projected Winner & Margin: Cardinals by 14.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Cardinals by 14.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Cardinals -4

Cardinals -4 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Buccaneers -4 vs. Cowboys

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Projected Winner & Margin: Buccaneers by 12.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Buccaneers by 12.5 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Buccaneers -4

Buccaneers -4 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

8:20 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ravens -6 vs. Steelers

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 6.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Ravens by 6.7 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Ravens -6

Ravens -6 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 21

Dec. 21 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Lions -6.5 vs. Bears

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 17.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Lions by 17.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Lions -6.5

Lions -6.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bengals -7.5 vs. Browns

Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals Projected Winner & Margin: Bengals by 10.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bengals by 10.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bengals -7.5

Bengals -7.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Falcons -8.5 vs. Giants

Matchup: New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons Projected Winner & Margin: Falcons by 11.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Falcons by 11.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Falcons -8.5

Falcons -8.5 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Packers -13.5 vs. Saints

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers Projected Winner & Margin: Packers by 18.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Packers by 18.1 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Packers -13.5

Packers -13.5 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 23

Dec. 23 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Bills -14 vs. Patriots

Matchup: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 24.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)

Bills by 24.6 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM) Spread: Bills -14

Bills -14 Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 22

Dec. 22 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: