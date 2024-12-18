NBA Best Bets: Spurs vs. Hawks Picks for December 19 Published 12:39 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-13) are only 1.5-point underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs (13-13) at Frost Bank Center on Thursday, December 19, 2024. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and CW35.

Before making a wager on this game, have a look at the best bets available on Thursday according to our computer predictions.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: FDSSE and CW35

Spurs vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Spurs (- 1.5)

San Antonio is 11-15-0 against the spread this year.

Atlanta has 11 wins in 27 games against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Spurs are 4-5.

As 1.5-point underdogs or greater, the Hawks are 9-5 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Under (233.5)





The Spurs’ 26 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 233.5 points nine times.

The Hawks have played 16 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 233.5 points.

The average total in San Antonio’s outings this year is 223.5, 10 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta’s games this year have had a 234.1-point total on average, 0.6 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Spurs score the 17th-most points in the NBA this season, while the Hawks’ offense puts up the fifth-most.

The Spurs are the NBA’s 16th-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 29th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Spurs (-105)

This season, the Spurs have won seven out of the nine games in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (57.1%) in those games.

This season, San Antonio has won seven of its nine games, or 77.8%, when favored by at least -105 on the moneyline.

This year, Atlanta has won eight of 14 games when listed as at least -115 or better on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Spurs, based on the moneyline, is 51.2%.

