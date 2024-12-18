NBA Best Bets: Hawks vs. Spurs Picks for December 19 Published 12:39 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-13) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (13-13) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and CW35.

Want to gain an edge on Thursday’s game? Check out the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) in the following article.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: FDSSE and CW35

Hawks vs. Spurs Best Bets

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 1.5)

Against the spread, Atlanta is 11-16-0 this year.

San Antonio’s record against the spread is 11-15-0.

The Hawks have won twice ATS (2-11) as a 1.5-point favorite or more this year.

The Spurs have an ATS record of 7-10 as 1.5-point underdogs or more.

Pick OU:

Under (234.5)





In 16 games this season, the Hawks and their opponents have scored more than 234.5 combined points.

The Spurs have played eight games this season that have had more than 234.5 combined points scored.

Atlanta’s contests this year have an average point total of 234.1, 0.4 more points than this game’s over/under.

San Antonio has had an average of 223.5 points scored in its games so far this season, 11 points fewer than this game’s over/under.

The Spurs are the league’s 17th-highest scoring team this season compared to the fifth-ranked Hawks.

The Hawks are the league’s 29th-ranked scoring defense while the Spurs are the 16th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Spurs (-105)

The Hawks have entered the game as favorites 13 times this season and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.

The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (35.3%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 6-7, a 46.2% win rate, when it’s favored by -115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

This year, San Antonio has won six of 17 games when listed as at least -105 or better on the moneyline.

The bookmakers’ moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Hawks.

