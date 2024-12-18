How to Watch Tennessee vs. Memphis Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 18 Published 8:45 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The Memphis Tigers (2-7) aim to snap a six-game losing skid when hosting the Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPNews.

If you want to know where to watch this game, you can watch it on ESPNews.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee How to watch on TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

The Volunteers had a +217 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. They put up 76.3 points per game, 25th in college basketball, and gave up 69.7 per outing to rank 287th in college basketball.

Last year, Tennessee was 10th-best in the country in rebounds (38.5 per game) and 203rd in rebounds conceded (32.4).

Last season, Tennessee was 139th in the country in turnovers committed (14.4 per game) and eighth-worst in turnovers forced (11.2).

The Volunteers knocked down 6.8 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball), while their opponents made 6.2 on average.

The Volunteers averaged 89.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (65th in college basketball), and conceded 81.5 points per 100 possessions (201st in college basketball).

Memphis 2023-24 Stats

The Tigers’ -51 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.7 points per game) was a result of scoring 67.6 points per game (134th in college basketball) while allowing 69.3 per outing (284th in college basketball).

With 35.1 rebounds per game, Memphis was 64th in the country. It gave up 33.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 254th in college basketball.

With 19.3 forced turnovers per game, Memphis ranked 20th-best in college basketball. It ranked 222nd in college basketball by committing 15.6 turnovers per contest.

The Tigers knocked down 5.5 three-pointers per game (205th in college basketball) while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc (231st in college basketball). They made 1.6 more threes per contest than their opponents, who drained 3.9 per game while shooting 30%.

The Tigers averaged 77.1 points per 100 possessions (250th in college basketball), while allowing 79 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball).

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rickea Jackson 25 20.2 8.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 0.9 Jewel Spear 33 13.1 4.4 2.2 0.5 0.1 2.1 Sara Puckett 33 9.8 4.9 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.2 Jasmine Powell 32 9.3 4.7 4.3 0.9 0.1 0.7 Karoline Striplin 33 7.2 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.5

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Griggs 30 16.8 3.2 2 1.8 0.2 3.1 Kai Carter 30 9.8 3.3 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.5 Alasia Smith 30 9.8 9.5 1.7 2.2 1.3 0.5 Hannah Riddick 30 7.6 3.6 0.2 0.7 0.4 0 Ki’ari Cain 30 6.3 1.9 2.5 1 0.1 0.9

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 18 at Memphis at 8:30 PM ET

December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET

December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET

December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

December 18 vs. Tennessee at 8:30 PM ET

December 21 vs. Louisville at 5:00 PM ET

January 1 vs. Wichita State at 4:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. North Texas at 3:00 PM ET

January 8 at UAB at 7:00 PM ET

January 12 at Rice at 3:00 PM ET

Don’t miss this exciting matchup — watch it live on Fubo!

id: