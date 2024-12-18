How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18

The Michigan Wolverines and the Oklahoma Sooners take the court in one of three games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that include SEC squads.

Today’s SEC Games

Citadel Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

