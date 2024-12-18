How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18 Published 9:53 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The Michigan Wolverines and the Oklahoma Sooners take the court in one of three games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that include SEC squads.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Citadel Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: