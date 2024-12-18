How to Watch Memphis vs. Tennessee Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – December 18 Published 8:45 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) will try to build on an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (2-7) on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on ESPNews.

If you’re looking for how to watch this game, it is available on ESPNews.

Memphis vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee How to watch on TV: ESPNews

Memphis 2023-24 Stats

The Tigers had a -51 scoring differential last season, falling short by 1.7 points per game. They put up 67.6 points per game, 134th in college basketball, and gave up 69.3 per outing to rank 284th in college basketball.

Memphis was 64th in the nation in rebounds per game (35.1) and 254th in rebounds conceded (33.5) last year.

Last year, Memphis was 222nd in the country in turnovers committed (15.6 per game) and 20th-best in turnovers forced (19.3).

The Tigers hit 5.5 three-pointers per game (205th in college basketball), 1.6 more than their opponents. They shot 29.5% from beyond the arc (231st in college basketball), and their opponents shot 30%.

The Tigers scored 77.1 points per 100 possessions (250th in college basketball), while conceding 79 points per 100 possessions (131st in college basketball).

Tennessee 2023-24 Stats

The Volunteers had a +217 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. They put up 76.3 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball and gave up 69.7 per contest to rank 287th in college basketball.

Tennessee ranked 10th-best in college basketball by averaging 38.5 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranked 203rd in college basketball (32.4 allowed per contest).

Tennessee, who ranked 139th in college basketball with 14.4 turnovers per game, forced 11.2 turnovers per contest, which was eighth-worst in the nation.

The Volunteers made 6.8 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) at a 32.1% rate (122nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 their opponents made while shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc.

The Volunteers’ 89.2 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 65th in college basketball, and the 81.5 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 201st in college basketball.

Memphis’ Top Players (2023-24)

Tigers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Madison Griggs 30 16.8 3.2 2 1.8 0.2 3.1 Kai Carter 30 9.8 3.3 1.2 0.6 0.3 0.5 Alasia Smith 30 9.8 9.5 1.7 2.2 1.3 0.5 Hannah Riddick 30 7.6 3.6 0.2 0.7 0.4 0 Ki’ari Cain 30 6.3 1.9 2.5 1 0.1 0.9

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rickea Jackson 25 20.2 8.2 2.3 0.7 0.2 0.9 Jewel Spear 33 13.1 4.4 2.2 0.5 0.1 2.1 Sara Puckett 33 9.8 4.9 1.5 0.6 0.2 1.2 Jasmine Powell 32 9.3 4.7 4.3 0.9 0.1 0.7 Karoline Striplin 33 7.2 3.2 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.5

Memphis’ Upcoming Schedule

December 18 vs. Tennessee at 8:30 PM ET

December 21 vs. Louisville at 5:00 PM ET

January 1 vs. Wichita State at 4:00 PM ET

January 4 vs. North Texas at 3:00 PM ET

January 8 at UAB at 7:00 PM ET

January 12 at Rice at 3:00 PM ET

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

December 18 at Memphis at 8:30 PM ET

December 20 vs. Richmond at 2:15 PM ET

December 21 at Tulsa at 11:00 AM ET

December 29 vs. Winthrop at 2:00 PM ET

January 2 at Texas A&M at 8:00 PM ET

January 5 vs. Oklahoma at 3:00 PM ET

