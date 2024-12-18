How to Pick the Predators vs. Penguins Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – December 19 Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, December 18, 2024

The game between the Nashville Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday has lots of betting options to consider. With that in mind, here’s an in-depth look at our best bets, along with picks and projections.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Penguins Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Push (model projecting 6 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined for more than Thursday’s over/under of 6 goals 12 times this season.

This season, 23 of Pittsburgh’s games have featured more than 6 goals.

The Predators score 2.25 goals per game, compared to the Penguins’ average of 3, adding up to 0.8 fewer goals than this contest’s total of 6.

The 6.7 goals per game these two teams are conceding on average are 0.7 more than the total for this contest.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -150

The Predators have been victorious in eight of their 19 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (42.1%).

When playing with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter, Nashville has put together a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Predators’ implied win probability is 60.0%.

Penguins Moneyline: +126

In 24 games as an underdog on the moneyline, Pittsburgh has secured the upset seven times.

When the Penguins’ moneyline odds are +126 or longer, they have won five games in 15 opportunities.

Pittsburgh has a 44.2% implied probability to win this matchup.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 2

Predators Points Leaders

A productive offensive player this season for Nashville, Roman Josi has put up 23 points.

Having scored nine goals and adding 13 assists, Filip Forsberg is a top contributor for Nashville through 32 games.

Jonathan Marchessault has created 19 points for Nashville in 32 games this season, scoring on 8.3% of his shots and putting up eight goals and 11 assists.

In 26 games played this season, Juuse Saros (7-14-5) has given up 67 goals.

Penguins Points Leaders

Sidney Crosby is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 31 points (0.9 per game). He has recorded eight goals and 23 assists in 33 games (playing 20:02 per game).

Evgeni Malkin’s 26 points this season, including seven goals and 19 assists, make him one of the top offensive threats for Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh’s Rickard Rakell has 24 points, courtesy of 14 goals (first on team) and 10 assists (sixth).

Pittsburgh’s Alex Nedeljkovic is 5-5-3 this season, amassing 359 saves and permitting 46 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .886 save percentage (53rd in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/12/2024 Stars W 4-1 Away +181 12/14/2024 Avalanche L 5-2 Away +146 12/17/2024 Rangers W 2-0 Home -148 12/19/2024 Penguins – Home -150 12/21/2024 Kings – Home – 12/23/2024 Hurricanes – Home – 12/27/2024 Blues – Away –

Penguins’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 12/12/2024 Canadiens W 9-2 Away -118 12/14/2024 Senators L 3-2 Away +104 12/17/2024 Kings W 3-2 Home +122 12/19/2024 Predators – Away +126 12/21/2024 Devils – Away – 12/23/2024 Flyers – Home – 12/28/2024 Islanders – Away –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: