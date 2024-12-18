December 18 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options

Published 4:21 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

By Data Skrive

Wednesday’s NHL schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Dallas Stars.

Here you can find information on live coverage of all of Wednesday’s NHL action.

How to Watch December 18 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream
Philadelphia Flyers @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET TNT Max
Toronto Maple Leafs @ Dallas Stars 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Florida Panthers @ Minnesota Wild 9:30 p.m. ET TNT Max
Vancouver Canucks @ Utah Hockey Club 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+
Winnipeg Jets @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

