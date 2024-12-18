December 18 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:21 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Wednesday’s NHL schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Dallas Stars.

Here you can find information on live coverage of all of Wednesday’s NHL action.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch December 18 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Philadelphia Flyers @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET TNT Max Toronto Maple Leafs @ Dallas Stars 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Minnesota Wild 9:30 p.m. ET TNT Max Vancouver Canucks @ Utah Hockey Club 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ Anaheim Ducks 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: