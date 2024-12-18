December 18 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 4:21 am Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Wednesday’s NHL schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Dallas Stars.
Here you can find information on live coverage of all of Wednesday’s NHL action.
How to Watch December 18 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Philadelphia Flyers @ Detroit Red Wings
|7 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Toronto Maple Leafs @ Dallas Stars
|7:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Florida Panthers @ Minnesota Wild
|9:30 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Vancouver Canucks @ Utah Hockey Club
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
|Winnipeg Jets @ Anaheim Ducks
|10 p.m. ET
|ESPN+
|ESPN+
Regional restrictions may apply.
