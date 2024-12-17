Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 17? Published 12:53 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

When the Nashville Predators face off against the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In six of 28 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.

He has three goals on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 15.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 91 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:08 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 3 2 1 16:10 Away W 4-1 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 1 1 0 19:43 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 17:50 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 22:35 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 17:55 Away W 5-3

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

