Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 17? Published 12:52 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

When the Nashville Predators take on the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Roman Josi find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Rangers?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in five of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Rangers yet this season.

Josi has picked up one goal and nine assists on the power play.

Josi’s shooting percentage is 8.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Rangers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Rangers are conceding 91 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2024 Flames 0 0 0 5:32 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 26:04 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 27:40 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 26:27 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 2 0 2 24:36 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 2 2 0 25:38 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 26:33 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 0 1 27:58 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 2 0 25:52 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 25:54 Away L 3-0

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: