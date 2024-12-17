Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans will play the Indianapolis Colts and their 23rd-ranked passing defense (224.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Levis’ game against the Colts this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 14.5

14.5 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 19.1 18-for-23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15.6 17-for-31 295 1 1 7 18 0 Week 12 @Texans 16.1 18-for-24 278 2 1 8 10 0 Week 13 @Commanders 16.2 18-for-37 212 2 0 2 -3 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 7 19-for-32 168 0 0 1 3 0 Week 15 @Bengals -4.4 8-for-12 89 0 3 2 0 0

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Levis has 108.2 fantasy points (9.8 per game), 32nd at his position and 105th in the league.

In his past three games, Levis has accumulated 18.8 fantasy points (6.3 per game). He is 45-of-81 for 469 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions and has rushed for zero yards on five carries.

Levis has connected on 80 of 136 passes for 1,042 yards, throwing for five touchdowns with five interceptions, and has run for 28 yards on 20 carries in his past five games. He has accumulated 50.5 fantasy points (10.1 per game) in that time.

In his best game of the season, Will Levis finished with 19.1 fantasy points — 18-of-23 (78.3%), 175 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 41 yards. That was in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Levis accumulated -4.4 fantasy points — 8-of-12 (66.7%), 89 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs — last week against the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his worst game of the season.

