Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 17? Published 12:53 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

In the upcoming matchup against the New York Rangers, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Jonathan Marchessault to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In six of 31 games this season, Marchessault has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are conceding 91 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 17:17 Away L 5-2 12/12/2024 Stars 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-1 12/10/2024 Flames 2 2 0 18:45 Home L 4-3 12/7/2024 Senators 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 3-1 12/5/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:43 Away L 3-0 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:51 Away L 3-2 11/30/2024 Wild 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/29/2024 Lightning 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 3-2 OT 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-2

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

