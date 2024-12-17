Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 17?
Published 12:53 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Can we count on Filip Forsberg lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the New York Rangers at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- In eight of 31 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Forsberg averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Rangers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|15:44
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/12/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/10/2024
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|19:47
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/7/2024
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:57
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 5-2
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
