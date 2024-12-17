Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Tyler Boyd and the Tennessee Titans will face the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the league (224.4 yards conceded per game).

With his upcoming matchup versus the Colts this week, should Boyd be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the numbers and trends below.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 3.5

3.5 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.3 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 5.4 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 11.5 6 6 55 0 Week 13 @Commanders 6.7 4 3 37 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 1.7 4 1 7 0 Week 15 @Bengals 5.9 3 2 39 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

With 35.9 fantasy points (2.8 per game) in 2024, Boyd is ranked 270th overall in the league and 94th at his position.

Boyd has picked up 83 yards receiving, on six catches (11 targets), with zero touchdowns and an average of 2.8 fantasy points (8.3 total) in his past three games.

In his past five games, Boyd has averaged 3.4 fantasy points (17.2 total). He has 172 receiving yards on 14 catches (20 targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his best game of the season — Week 12 versus the Houston Texans — Tyler Boyd finished with 5.5 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 55 yards.

In Week 9 against the New England Patriots, Boyd posted a season-low 0.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: zero receptions, zero yards, on targets.

