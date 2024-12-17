Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tennessee Titans RB Tyjae Spears will match up with the 30th-ranked rushing defense of the Indianapolis Colts (141.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Spears worth starting in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we dive into his upcoming matchup against the Colts.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 4.9

4.9 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0 Week 13 @Commanders 0.3 1 3 0 0 0 0 Week 14 @Jaguars 3.3 6 21 0 1 2 0 Week 15 @Bengals 27.2 4 5 1 6 87 1

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Spears has 54.7 fantasy points (5.5 per game), 53rd at his position and 219th in the NFL.

Spears has picked up 23.8 fantasy points (7.9 per game) over his past three games. He has 11 carries for 29 yards and one touchdown, plus 89 receiving yards on seven catches (nine targets) and one TD.

Spears has picked up 29.7 fantasy points (5.9 per game) in his past five games. He has 21 carries for 76 yards and one touchdown, plus 101 receiving yards on 12 catches (15 targets) and one TD.

In his best game of the season, Tyjae Spears finished with 21.2 fantasy points — 4 carries, 5 yards, 1 TD; 6 receptions, 87 yards, 1 TD. That was last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In his worst game of the season, Spears finished with 0.3 fantasy points — 1 carry, 3 yards. That was in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders.

