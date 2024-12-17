Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, December 18
Published 8:28 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Seven games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Oklahoma Sooners. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Virginia Cavaliers vs. No. 21 Memphis Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 74, Virginia 66
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 7.5 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (-4.5)
Bet on the Virginia-Memphis spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11 UConn Huskies vs. Xavier Musketeers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UConn 78, Xavier 70
- Projected Favorite: UConn by 8.1 points
- Pick ATS: Xavier (+12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: XL Center
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15 Houston Cougars vs. Toledo Rockets
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 86, Toledo 60
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 25.6 points
- Pick ATS: Toledo (+28.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks vs. No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 90, North Dakota 68
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 21.5 points
- Pick ATS: North Dakota (+26.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Grand Forks, North Dakota
- Venue: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Butler Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 79, Butler 66
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 12.8 points
- Pick ATS: Marquette (-12.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 24 Michigan Wolverines
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan 75, Oklahoma 72
- Projected Favorite: Michigan by 2.9 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan (-2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Nicholls State Colonels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 88, Nicholls State 61
- Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 26.5 points
- Pick ATS: Nicholls State (+32.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Spokane, Washington
- Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.