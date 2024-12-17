Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, December 18 Published 8:28 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Seven games on the Wednesday college basketball schedule feature a ranked team, including the matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Oklahoma Sooners. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Virginia Cavaliers vs. No. 21 Memphis Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 74, Virginia 66

Memphis 74, Virginia 66 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 7.5 points

Memphis by 7.5 points Pick ATS: Memphis (-4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11 UConn Huskies vs. Xavier Musketeers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UConn 78, Xavier 70

UConn 78, Xavier 70 Projected Favorite: UConn by 8.1 points

UConn by 8.1 points Pick ATS: Xavier (+12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Hartford, Connecticut

Hartford, Connecticut Venue: XL Center

XL Center TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 15 Houston Cougars vs. Toledo Rockets

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 86, Toledo 60

Houston 86, Toledo 60 Projected Favorite: Houston by 25.6 points

Houston by 25.6 points Pick ATS: Toledo (+28.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks vs. No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 90, North Dakota 68

Alabama 90, North Dakota 68 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 21.5 points

Alabama by 21.5 points Pick ATS: North Dakota (+26.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Grand Forks, North Dakota

Grand Forks, North Dakota Venue: Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Butler Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 79, Butler 66

Marquette 79, Butler 66 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 12.8 points

Marquette by 12.8 points Pick ATS: Marquette (-12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners vs. No. 24 Michigan Wolverines

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan 75, Oklahoma 72

Michigan 75, Oklahoma 72 Projected Favorite: Michigan by 2.9 points

Michigan by 2.9 points Pick ATS: Michigan (-2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Nicholls State Colonels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 88, Nicholls State 61

Gonzaga 88, Nicholls State 61 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 26.5 points

Gonzaga by 26.5 points Pick ATS: Nicholls State (+32.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington Venue: McCarthey Athletic Center

McCarthey Athletic Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

