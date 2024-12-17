Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, December 31

The Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) play the Norfolk State Spartans (6-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 31, 2024. This clash is available on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SEC Network+
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
Tennessee vs. Norfolk State 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Norfolk State
80.8 Points For 75.8
57.9 Points Against 69.9
49.9% Field Goal % 48.0%
35.3% Opponent Field Goal % 42.1%
36.5% Three Point % 36.2%
25.7% Opponent Three Point % 33.2%

Tennessee’s Top Players

  • The Volunteers scoring leader is Chaz Lanier, who puts up 18.9 points per game.
  • Tennessee is led in rebounding by Igor Milicic Jr.’s 8.0 rebounds per game and assists by Zakai Zeigler’s 7.5 assists per game.
  • The Volunteers are led by Lanier from long distance. He connects on 3.7 shots from deep per game.
  • Tennessee’s blocks leader is Felix Okpara, who averages 1.6 per game. Jahmai Mashack leads the team averaging 2.3 steals a game.

Norfolk State’s Top Players

  • Brian Moore Jr. owns the Spartans top spot in scoring with 18.6 points per game and also tacks on 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest.
  • Jalen Myers (5.0 rebounds per game) and Christian Ings (4.1 assists per game) are the Norfolk State leaders in rebounds and assists.
  • Sin’Cere McMahon leads the Spartans in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 1.3 made threes per game.
  • Norfolk State’s Moore has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.6 per game and Kuluel Mading is first in blocks with 0.7 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2024 @ Illinois W 66-64 State Farm Center
12/17/2024 Western Carolina Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/31/2024 Norfolk State Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/4/2025 Arkansas Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/7/2025 @ Florida Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Norfolk State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2024 Alabama State Mohegan Sun Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/20/2024 Grambling Mohegan Sun Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/29/2024 @ High Point Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/31/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/4/2025 Maryland-Eastern Shore Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
1/6/2025 @ Delaware State Memorial Hall Gym | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

