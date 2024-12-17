Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17 Published 5:37 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be in action when

the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers play at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)

Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 31 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -15, and is averaging 18:04 on the ice.

Stamkos has accumulated at least one point in 13 games, with 16 points in total.

He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.

Stamkos averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 31 opportunities).

Through 31 games played this season, he has put up 16 points, with three multi-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Rangers Defensive Insights

The Rangers rank 14th in goals against, allowing 91 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.

The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.

The Rangers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Stamkos vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 31 Games 0 16 Points 0 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: