Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17
Published 5:37 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Steven Stamkos will be in action when
the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers play at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got plenty of info to help you below.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +195, Under: -265)
Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 31 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -15, and is averaging 18:04 on the ice.
- Stamkos has accumulated at least one point in 13 games, with 16 points in total.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also four assists.
- Stamkos averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 31 opportunities).
- Through 31 games played this season, he has put up 16 points, with three multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Rangers Defensive Insights
- The Rangers rank 14th in goals against, allowing 91 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.
- The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.
- The Rangers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Stamkos vs. Rangers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|31
|Games
|0
|16
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: