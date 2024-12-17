Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17 Published 5:37 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be in action Tuesday versus the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props against the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 17:25 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -13.

O’Reilly has 17 points overall, with at least one point in 14 different games.

O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 15.6% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 28 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 14 games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Rangers Defensive Insights

The Rangers rank 14th in goals against, allowing 91 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.

With a goal differential of +1, the team is 16th in the league.

The Rangers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 0 17 Points 0 7 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

