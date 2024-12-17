Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17
Published 5:37 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be in action Tuesday versus the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on O’Reilly’s props against the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information to help you.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 17:25 of ice time, with a plus-minus of -13.
- O’Reilly has 17 points overall, with at least one point in 14 different games.
- O’Reilly has picked up three goals and two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 15.6% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 28 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 14 games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Rangers Defensive Insights
- The Rangers rank 14th in goals against, allowing 91 total goals (3.0 per game) in league play.
- With a goal differential of +1, the team is 16th in the league.
- The Rangers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Rangers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|28
|Games
|0
|17
|Points
|0
|7
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|0
