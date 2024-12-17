Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will play the Indianapolis Colts, who have the 23rd-ranked passing defense in the league (224.4 yards conceded per game).

Should Westbrook-Ikhine be a player that you plug into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game versus the Colts? Before making that decision, here’s a look at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 4.8

4.8 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 12.8 5 2 48 1 Week 13 @Commanders 21.1 8 3 61 2 Week 14 @Jaguars 2.9 2 1 19 0 Week 15 @Bengals 2.9 3 2 9 0

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine is 43rd at his position, and 143rd overall in the NFL, with 87.3 fantasy points (7.9 per game).

Looking at his past three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has six receptions on 13 targets, for 89 yards, and a total of 20.9 fantasy points (7.0 per game).

Looking at his past five games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 10 receptions on 24 targets, for 254 yards, and a total of 49.4 fantasy points (9.9 per game).

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated 18.1 fantasy points — three catches, 61 yards and two touchdowns — in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders, his best game of the season.

In his worst game of the season, Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 0.9 fantasy points — two receptions, nine yards, on three targets. That was last week versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

