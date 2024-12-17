Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections: Week 16 vs. the Colts Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Mason Rudolph and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Indianapolis Colts and their 23rd-ranked pass defense (224.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Rudolph’s game against the Colts this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 0.2

0.2 Game Day & Time: December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

TV Channel: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 4 @Dolphins 3.4 9-for-17 85 0 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.9 25-for-40 215 1 1 5 13 0 Week 8 @Lions 19.5 22-for-38 266 1 2 4 29 1 Week 9 @Patriots 17.5 20-for-33 240 2 1 4 19 0 Week 15 @Bengals 15.8 21-for-26 209 2 1 2 14 0

Mason Rudolph Fantasy Stats

In 2024, Rudolph has 66.1 fantasy points (13.2 per game) — 37th at his position, 188th in the league.

Rudolph has picked up 52.8 fantasy points (17.6 per game) during his past three games. He has completed 63 of 97 passes for 715 yards, throwing for five touchdowns with four interceptions, and has run for 62 yards on 10 carries tacking on one TD.

Mason Rudolph picked up 19.5 fantasy points — 22-of-38 (57.9%), 266 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 4 carries, 29 yards, 1 TD — in Week 8 versus the Detroit Lions, his best game of the season.

In Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, Rudolph posted a season-low 3.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: 9-of-17 (52.9%), 85 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

