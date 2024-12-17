Man faces gun, drug charges

Published 9:20 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Joe Asher

Donald Buell
A Wallins man is facing charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and drug trafficking after allegedly being found in possession of multiple firearms and controlled substances when police went on a home visit along with officers from the Office of Probation and Parole.
Donald Buell, 53, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 11.
According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Lewis assisted Probation and Parole Officers Zach Goins, Jonathan Creech and Danny Lewis on a home visit in the Tremont community. The occupant of the residence, Buell, was on supervised probation as a result of a previous conviction for drug trafficking. Once at the residence, police found a large amount of firearms and cash. Deputy Caleb Carmical and K9 Sjors were called to the scene. A search of the residence was performed, locating multiple prescription pills, suspected methamphetamine, U.S. currency and firearms.
Buell was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance (two counts), third-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and multiple counts of probation violation. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond.
In other police activity:
• Michael Scoville, 43, of Evarts, was arrested by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on Dec. 10. He was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scoville was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
• Micheal Lowe, 51, of Bledsoe, was arrested by the HCSO on Dec. 4. He was charged with second-degree trafficking a controlled substance. Lowe was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
• James Gooden, 61, of Wallins, was arrested by the HCSO on Dec. 5. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and no tail lamps. Gooden was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
• Nora Helton, 50, of Harlan, was arrested by the HCSO on Dec. 11. She was charged with probation violation. Helton was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
• Joey Lewis, 43, of Harlan, was arrested by the Evarts City Police Department on Dec. 11. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Lewis was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;
• Julie Boatwright, 50, of Middlesboro, was arrested by the HCSO on Dec. 3. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (three counts), possession of marijuana, first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, and endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. Boatwright was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

