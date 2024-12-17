Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17 Published 5:37 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action Tuesday when his Nashville Predators meet the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena. Thinking about a wager on Marchessault in the Predators-Rangers matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 31 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.

Marchessault has picked up at least one point in 13 games, with 18 points in total.

On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.

He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 31 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 13 games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Rangers Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Rangers are allowing 91 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.

The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

The Rangers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 31 Games 0 18 Points 0 7 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

