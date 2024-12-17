Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17

Published 5:37 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game - December 17

Jonathan Marchessault will be in action Tuesday when his Nashville Predators meet the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena. Thinking about a wager on Marchessault in the Predators-Rangers matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -225)

Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 31 games, Marchessault has averaged 17:48 on the ice, with a plus-minus rating of -10.
  • Marchessault has picked up at least one point in 13 games, with 18 points in total.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
  • He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting three shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 13 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 31 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in 13 games this season, with five multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Rangers Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Rangers are allowing 91 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 14th in NHL play.
  • The team’s +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Rangers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Marchessault vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York
31 Games 0
18 Points 0
7 Goals 0
11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Player Props

Ryan O'Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game - December 17

Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game - December 17

Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game - December 17

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game - December 17

Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17

Print Article

SportsPlus