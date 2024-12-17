How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18
Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Top-25 teams will hit the court in five games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the North Carolina Tar Heels squaring off against the Florida Gators at Spectrum Center.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Rice Owls at No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels at Florida Gators
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Wofford Terriers at No. 9 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Mexico State Aggies at No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
