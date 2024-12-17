How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18

Published 5:58 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

Top-25 teams will hit the court in five games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the North Carolina Tar Heels squaring off against the Florida Gators at Spectrum Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Rice Owls at No. 17 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network Extra
No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels at Florida Gators

Wofford Terriers at No. 9 Duke Blue Devils

New Mexico State Aggies at No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats

No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Memphis Tigers

