How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18 Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

There are seven games featuring a ranked team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Michigan Wolverines versus the Oklahoma Sooners.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 Memphis Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Xavier Musketeers at No. 11 UConn Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toledo Rockets at No. 15 Houston Cougars

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Butler Bulldogs at No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Nicholls State Colonels at No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: