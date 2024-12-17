How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18

Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, December 18

There are seven games featuring a ranked team on the Wednesday college basketball schedule, including the Michigan Wolverines versus the Oklahoma Sooners.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 Memphis Tigers at Virginia Cavaliers

Xavier Musketeers at No. 11 UConn Huskies

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toledo Rockets at No. 15 Houston Cougars

No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Butler Bulldogs at No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

Nicholls State Colonels at No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, December 18

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Wednesday, December 18

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Tuesday, December 17

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 17

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream – December 17

Print Article

SportsPlus