How to Watch Tennessee vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream – December 17 Published 7:41 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The Western Carolina Catamounts (3-6) will visit the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Catamounts’ opponents have made.

In games Tennessee shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Volunteers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts sit at 73rd.

The Volunteers record only 4.7 more points per game (80.8) than the Catamounts allow (76.1).

Tennessee has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.

Western Carolina Stats Insights

The Catamounts have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

This season, Western Carolina has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 35.3% from the field.

The Catamounts are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 83rd.

The Catamounts score an average of 72.9 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Western Carolina is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee scored 82.6 points per game last season at home, which was two more points than it averaged away from home (80.6).

The Volunteers ceded 62.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.3 when playing on the road.

In home games, Tennessee sunk 1.2 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

At home, Western Carolina scores 88.3 points per game. Away, it averages 60.6.

The Catamounts allow 68.3 points per game at home, and 82.4 on the road.

Western Carolina makes more 3-pointers at home (12.3 per game) than on the road (7.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (25.5%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/3/2024 Syracuse W 96-70 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/10/2024 Miami (FL) W 75-62 Madison Square Garden 12/14/2024 @ Illinois W 66-64 State Farm Center 12/17/2024 Western Carolina – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 12/31/2024 Norfolk State – Thompson-Boling Arena

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/4/2024 Bellarmine W 86-74 Ramsey Regional Activity Center 12/7/2024 South Carolina Upstate L 74-68 Ramsey Regional Activity Center 12/14/2024 @ UNC Asheville L 78-61 Kimmel Arena 12/17/2024 @ Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/19/2024 Milligan – Ramsey Regional Activity Center 1/1/2025 Furman Watch this game on ESPN+ Ramsey Regional Activity Center

