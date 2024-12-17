How to Watch Tennessee vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream – December 17

Published 7:41 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Western Carolina Catamounts (3-6) will visit the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Catamounts’ opponents have made.
  • In games Tennessee shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
  • The Volunteers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts sit at 73rd.
  • The Volunteers record only 4.7 more points per game (80.8) than the Catamounts allow (76.1).
  • Tennessee has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.

Western Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
  • This season, Western Carolina has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 35.3% from the field.
  • The Catamounts are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 83rd.
  • The Catamounts score an average of 72.9 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • Western Carolina is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Tennessee scored 82.6 points per game last season at home, which was two more points than it averaged away from home (80.6).
  • The Volunteers ceded 62.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.3 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Tennessee sunk 1.2 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Western Carolina scores 88.3 points per game. Away, it averages 60.6.
  • The Catamounts allow 68.3 points per game at home, and 82.4 on the road.
  • Western Carolina makes more 3-pointers at home (12.3 per game) than on the road (7.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (25.5%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2024 Syracuse W 96-70 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/10/2024 Miami (FL) W 75-62 Madison Square Garden
12/14/2024 @ Illinois W 66-64 State Farm Center
12/17/2024 Western Carolina Thompson-Boling Arena
12/23/2024 Middle Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena
12/31/2024 Norfolk State Thompson-Boling Arena

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2024 Bellarmine W 86-74 Ramsey Regional Activity Center
12/7/2024 South Carolina Upstate L 74-68 Ramsey Regional Activity Center
12/14/2024 @ UNC Asheville L 78-61 Kimmel Arena
12/17/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
12/19/2024 Milligan Ramsey Regional Activity Center
1/1/2025 Furman Watch this game on ESPN+ Ramsey Regional Activity Center

SportsPlus