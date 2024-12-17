How to Watch Tennessee vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream – December 17
Published 7:41 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
The Western Carolina Catamounts (3-6) will visit the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (10-0) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Tennessee vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 49.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Catamounts’ opponents have made.
- In games Tennessee shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Volunteers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts sit at 73rd.
- The Volunteers record only 4.7 more points per game (80.8) than the Catamounts allow (76.1).
- Tennessee has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 76.1 points.
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
Western Carolina Stats Insights
- The Catamounts have shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
- This season, Western Carolina has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 35.3% from the field.
- The Catamounts are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers sit at 83rd.
- The Catamounts score an average of 72.9 points per game, 15.0 more points than the 57.9 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- Western Carolina is 3-3 when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee scored 82.6 points per game last season at home, which was two more points than it averaged away from home (80.6).
- The Volunteers ceded 62.8 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.3 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Tennessee sunk 1.2 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than in road games (8.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.4%).
Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Western Carolina scores 88.3 points per game. Away, it averages 60.6.
- The Catamounts allow 68.3 points per game at home, and 82.4 on the road.
- Western Carolina makes more 3-pointers at home (12.3 per game) than on the road (7.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (25.5%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|W 96-70
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/10/2024
|Miami (FL)
|W 75-62
|Madison Square Garden
|12/14/2024
|@ Illinois
|W 66-64
|State Farm Center
|12/17/2024
|Western Carolina
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/23/2024
|Middle Tennessee
|Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/31/2024
|Norfolk State
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2024
|Bellarmine
|W 86-74
|Ramsey Regional Activity Center
|12/7/2024
|South Carolina Upstate
|L 74-68
|Ramsey Regional Activity Center
|12/14/2024
|@ UNC Asheville
|L 78-61
|Kimmel Arena
|12/17/2024
|@ Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/19/2024
|Milligan
|–
|Ramsey Regional Activity Center
|1/1/2025
|Furman
|Watch this game on ESPN+
|Ramsey Regional Activity Center
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.