How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18
Published 8:59 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024
SEC teams will hit the court across five games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the North Carolina Tar Heels playing the Florida Gators at Spectrum Center.
Today’s SEC Games
Auburn Tigers at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels at Florida Gators
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network +
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Arkansas Razorbacks at Liberty Lady Flames
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
