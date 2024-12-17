How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, December 18

Published 8:59 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC teams will hit the court across five games on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the North Carolina Tar Heels playing the Florida Gators at Spectrum Center.

Today’s SEC Games

Auburn Tigers at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET

No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels at Florida Gators

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers at Memphis Tigers

Arkansas Razorbacks at Liberty Lady Flames

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET

