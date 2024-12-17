How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17 Published 12:59 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday that feature SEC teams. That includes the Michigan Wolverines versus the Oklahoma Sooners.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

Mississippi State Bulldogs at UL Monroe Warhawks

Time: 6:00 PM ET

No. 5 LSU Tigers at Seton Hall Pirates

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

La Salle Explorers at No. 6 Texas Longhorns

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: