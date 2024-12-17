How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17
Published 9:53 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Florida Gators take the court for one of eight games on the college basketball slate on Tuesday that include SEC squads.
Today’s SEC Games
Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Southern Jaguars at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 7 Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 25 Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Central Michigan Chippewas at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Georgia State Panthers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SEC Network+
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Stetson Hatters at LSU Tigers
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
