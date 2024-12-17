How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Tuesday, December 17 Published 9:53 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Florida Gators take the court for one of eight games on the college basketball slate on Tuesday that include SEC squads.

Today’s SEC Games

Western Carolina Catamounts at No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Southern Jaguars at No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

North Carolina Tar Heels at No. 7 Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 25 Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Central Michigan Chippewas at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Georgia State Panthers at No. 2 Auburn Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Stetson Hatters at LSU Tigers

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

