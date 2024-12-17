Hawks vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 19 Published 10:19 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (14-13) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (13-13) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and CW35.

Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE and CW35

FDSSE and CW35 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Hawks vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction:

Spurs 116 – Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 1.5)

Spurs (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Spurs (-3.0)

Spurs (-3.0) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 229.4

The Spurs (11-15-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40.7% of the time, 1.6% more often than the Hawks (11-16-0) this year.

Atlanta (2-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (15.4%) than San Antonio (7-10) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (41.2%).

Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the total 63% of the time this season (17 out of 27). That’s more often than San Antonio and its opponents have (14 out of 26).

The Hawks have a .462 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-7) this season, better than the .353 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (6-11).

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks’ defense ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 118.7 points allowed per game, but their offense has played better, scoring 116.2 points per game (ninth-ranked in league).

Atlanta ranks fourth-best in the NBA by pulling down 46.3 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 21st in the league (44.6 allowed per contest).

The Hawks have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 29.6 per game (third-best in NBA).

With 15.7 forced turnovers per game, Atlanta ranks fourth-best in the league. It ranks 22nd in the league by averaging 15.2 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks are 20th in the NBA with 12.1 treys per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd with a 34.1% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Spurs Performance Insights

At 110.9 points scored per game and 112.9 points conceded, the Spurs are 19th in the NBA on offense and 15th on defense.

On the boards, San Antonio is 10th in the NBA in rebounds (44.8 per game). It is 19th in rebounds allowed (44.2 per game).

This season the Spurs are ranked seventh in the NBA in assists at 28.3 per game.

San Antonio is 18th in the NBA in turnovers per game (14.4) and 22nd in turnovers forced (13).

The Spurs are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.7 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

