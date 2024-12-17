Hawks vs. Spurs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – December 19
Published 10:19 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (14-13) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (13-13) as only 1.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on FDSSE and CW35.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Hawks vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and CW35
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
Email newsletter signup
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Hawks vs. Spurs Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Spurs 116 – Hawks 113
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Spurs
- Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 1.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Spurs (-3.0)
- Pick OU:
Under (234.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.4
- The Spurs (11-15-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40.7% of the time, 1.6% more often than the Hawks (11-16-0) this year.
- Atlanta (2-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (15.4%) than San Antonio (7-10) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (41.2%).
- Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the total 63% of the time this season (17 out of 27). That’s more often than San Antonio and its opponents have (14 out of 26).
- The Hawks have a .462 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-7) this season, better than the .353 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (6-11).
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks’ defense ranks fourth-worst in the NBA with 118.7 points allowed per game, but their offense has played better, scoring 116.2 points per game (ninth-ranked in league).
- Atlanta ranks fourth-best in the NBA by pulling down 46.3 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 21st in the league (44.6 allowed per contest).
- The Hawks have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 29.6 per game (third-best in NBA).
- With 15.7 forced turnovers per game, Atlanta ranks fourth-best in the league. It ranks 22nd in the league by averaging 15.2 turnovers per contest.
- The Hawks are 20th in the NBA with 12.1 treys per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd with a 34.1% shooting percentage from three-point land.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Spurs Performance Insights
- At 110.9 points scored per game and 112.9 points conceded, the Spurs are 19th in the NBA on offense and 15th on defense.
- On the boards, San Antonio is 10th in the NBA in rebounds (44.8 per game). It is 19th in rebounds allowed (44.2 per game).
- This season the Spurs are ranked seventh in the NBA in assists at 28.3 per game.
- San Antonio is 18th in the NBA in turnovers per game (14.4) and 22nd in turnovers forced (13).
- The Spurs are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.7 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.