Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17

Published 5:37 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, featuring Gustav Nyquist, meet the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Nyquist are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist’s plus-minus is -15, in 17:01 per game on the ice.
  • Nyquist has accumulated at least one point in nine games, with 11 points in total.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 30 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in nine games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Rangers Defensive Insights

  • The Rangers have given up 91 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of +1, the team is 16th in the league.
  • The Rangers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York
30 Games 0
11 Points 0
6 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

