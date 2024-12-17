Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17
Published 5:37 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
The Nashville Predators, featuring Gustav Nyquist, meet the New York Rangers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Prop bets for Nyquist are available, and so is some information to help you make the right decisions.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +120, Under: -154)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist’s plus-minus is -15, in 17:01 per game on the ice.
- Nyquist has accumulated at least one point in nine games, with 11 points in total.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 30 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in nine games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Rangers Defensive Insights
- The Rangers have given up 91 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.
- With a goal differential of +1, the team is 16th in the league.
- The Rangers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Rangers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|30
|Games
|0
|11
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
