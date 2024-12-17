Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17
Published 5:37 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the New York Rangers on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Forsberg in the Predators-Rangers game? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
Predators vs. Rangers Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus is -12, in 19:01 per game on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in 16 games, and has 20 points in all.
- He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- Forsberg averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 31 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in 16 games this season, with four multiple-point games.
Rangers Defensive Insights
Rangers Defensive Insights
- The Rangers rank 14th in goals against, giving up 91 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.
- The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.
- The Rangers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Rangers
Forsberg vs. Rangers
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|31
|Games
|0
|20
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|11
|Assists
|0
