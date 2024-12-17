Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Rangers Game – December 17 Published 5:37 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the New York Rangers on Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Forsberg in the Predators-Rangers game? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Rangers Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus is -12, in 19:01 per game on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in 16 games, and has 20 points in all.

He has three goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Forsberg averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

He has gone over his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 31 opportunities).

He has put up a point in 16 games this season, with four multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Rangers Defensive Insights

The Rangers rank 14th in goals against, giving up 91 total goals (3.0 per game) in league action.

The team has the 16th-ranked goal differential in the league at +1.

The Rangers have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 24.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Rangers

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. New York 31 Games 0 20 Points 0 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: