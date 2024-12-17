Discover the Best Week 16 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds
Published 6:37 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024
The contests in a Week 16 NFL lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field.
One of the most fun ways to wager on football is via NFL player prop bets. There are props for each of this week’s matchups, and they are featured below.
Broncos at Chargers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 19
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Justin Herbert Props: 235.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
- Bo Nix Props: 222.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 18.5 RUSH YDS (O: -125 | U: -105)
Texans at Chiefs
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
Steelers at Ravens
- Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
Browns at Bengals
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
Titans at Colts
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
Rams at Jets
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Giants at Falcons
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Cardinals at Panthers
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Eagles at Commanders
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Landover, Maryland
Lions at Bears
- Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Vikings at Seahawks
- Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Patriots at Bills
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
Jaguars at Raiders
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
49ers at Dolphins
- Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
Buccaneers at Cowboys
- Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
- Location: Arlington, Texas
Saints at Packers
- Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 23
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
