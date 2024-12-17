Discover the Best Week 16 NFL Player Prop Bets & Odds

Published 6:37 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

By Data Skrive

The contests in a Week 16 NFL lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Washington Commanders at Commanders Field.

One of the most fun ways to wager on football is via NFL player prop bets. There are props for each of this week’s matchups, and they are featured below.

Find an edge on the competition and take advantage via player props for the NFL. BetMGM has all the information you need to start wagering on the NFL.

Broncos at Chargers

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 19
  • Location: Inglewood, California
  • Justin Herbert Props: 235.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115)
  • Bo Nix Props: 222.5 PASS YDS (O: -115 | U: -115) / 18.5 RUSH YDS (O: -125 | U: -105)

Texans at Chiefs

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Steelers at Ravens

  • Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 21
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Browns at Bengals

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
  • Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Titans at Colts

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Rams at Jets

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Giants at Falcons

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Cardinals at Panthers

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Eagles at Commanders

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
  • Location: Landover, Maryland

Lions at Bears

  • Game Time: 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

Vikings at Seahawks

  • Game Time: 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

Patriots at Bills

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
  • Location: Orchard Park, New York

Jaguars at Raiders

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
  • Location: Paradise, Nevada

49ers at Dolphins

  • Game Time: 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
  • Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Buccaneers at Cowboys

  • Game Time: 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 22
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

Saints at Packers

  • Game Time: 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 23
  • Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

