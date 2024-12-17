December 17 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:26 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday’s NHL schedule includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Columbus Blue Jackets squaring off against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Coverage of all the NHL action on Tuesday is available to you, with the information provided below.

How to Watch December 17 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Columbus Blue Jackets @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Carolina Hurricanes 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Rangers @ Nashville Predators 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New Jersey Devils @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Boston Bruins @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Winnipeg Jets @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

