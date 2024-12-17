College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, December 17 Published 1:47 am Tuesday, December 17, 2024

In one of the exciting matchups on the SEC college basketball schedule on Tuesday, the North Carolina Tar Heels and Florida Gators take the court at Spectrum Center — scroll down for our ATS picks.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Western Carolina +37.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Western Carolina Catamounts at Tennessee Volunteers

Western Carolina Catamounts at Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 34.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 34.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -37.5

Tennessee -37.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 17

December 17 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Southern +23.5 vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Southern Jaguars at Ole Miss Rebels

Southern Jaguars at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 20.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ole Miss by 20.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Ole Miss -23.5

Ole Miss -23.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 17

December 17 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: North Carolina +3.5 vs. Florida

Matchup: North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Florida Gators

North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: North Carolina by 0.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

North Carolina by 0.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -3.5

Florida -3.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 17

December 17 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Clemson -2.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks

Clemson Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: Clemson by 3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Clemson by 3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Clemson -2.5

Clemson -2.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: December 17

December 17 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Jacksonville State +17.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 15.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 15.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -17.5

Missouri -17.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: December 17

December 17 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Central Michigan +19.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 14.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Mississippi State by 14.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -19.5

Mississippi State -19.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: December 17

December 17 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Georgia State +39 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Auburn Tigers

Georgia State Panthers at Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 30 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 30 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -39

Auburn -39 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: December 17

December 17 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Stetson +25.5 vs. LSU

Matchup: Stetson Hatters at LSU Tigers

Stetson Hatters at LSU Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: LSU by 23.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

LSU by 23.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: LSU -25.5

LSU -25.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: December 17

December 17 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

id: